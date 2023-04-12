Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.69M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -2722.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.23% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3699 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.18% year-to-date, but still down -13.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -53.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1122.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -174.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 2.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.36%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $0.38 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.17% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.