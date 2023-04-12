Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.83, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.23B. SQM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.76, offering almost -50.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.22% since then. We note from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.33 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is -1.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.38 percent over the past six months and at a 6.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. to make $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.02 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.10%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 567.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.70% per year for the next five years.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.52. It is important to note, however, that the 9.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, and 36.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.33%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock is held by 530 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 7.33 million shares worth $585.39 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.42% or 2.92 million shares worth $232.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.22 million shares worth $176.96 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $177.66 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.