SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -37.13% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.48, and it changed around $1.12 or 13.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. SPNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost 11.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.07% since then. We note from SiriusPoint Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.36K.

SiriusPoint Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPNT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SiriusPoint Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) trade information

Instantly SPNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.68% year-to-date, but still up 16.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) is 34.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPNT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%. SiriusPoint Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -946.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SPNT Dividends

SiriusPoint Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.36% of SiriusPoint Ltd. shares, and 82.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.26%. SiriusPoint Ltd. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.93% of the shares, which is about 14.51 million shares worth $134.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.08% or 9.88 million shares worth $91.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.75 million shares worth $71.88 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $58.4 million, which represents about 3.88% of the total shares outstanding.

