Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.27 million shares of the Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.92, and it changed around $1.4 or 6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. SMTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.51, offering almost -185.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.07% since then. We note from Semtech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Semtech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SMTC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Semtech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Instantly SMTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.02 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is -21.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTC is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Semtech Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.83 percent over the past six months and at a -72.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -108.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -102.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Semtech Corporation to make $243.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $202.15 million and $209.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.10%. Semtech Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -50.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.50% per year for the next five years.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 05.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Semtech Corporation shares, and 110.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.29%. Semtech Corporation stock is held by 367 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.59% of the shares, which is about 9.32 million shares worth $213.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.69% or 7.47 million shares worth $171.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $48.6 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $43.69 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.