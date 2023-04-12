Risk-Taking Investors May Find ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 4.16 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around $0.45 or 16.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58M. RSLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.45, offering almost -1882.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.68% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.87K.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RSLS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.01% year-to-date, but still up 18.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -7.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSLS is forecast to be at a low of $27.50 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1512.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -787.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to make $3.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 million and $2.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.90%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.83% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares, and 5.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.71%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 1357.0 shares worth $9146.0.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with 0.14% or 741.0 shares worth $21370.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3845.0 shares worth $25915.0, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1767.0 shares worth around $26531.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.