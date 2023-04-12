Risk-Takers Will Like Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG).

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $314.61M. TIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.34, offering almost -19.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.47% since then. We note from Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.43K.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Instantly TIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is 1.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIG is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Trean Insurance Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 83.43 percent over the past six months and at a 260.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.43% of Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, and 76.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.00%. Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $8.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.45% or 1.26 million shares worth $7.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Total Return Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $10.46 million, making up 6.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.8 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.