Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.52M. DTIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -264.2% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.05% since then. We note from Precision BioSciences Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 613.47K.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 2.41%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -32.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is -13.27% up in the 30-day period.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -39.38 percent over the past six months and at a 28.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Precision BioSciences Inc. to make $6.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.32 million and $3.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.08% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, and 50.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.64%. Precision BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $7.99 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 4.51% or 5.04 million shares worth $5.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $7.99 million, making up 6.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $2.37 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.