PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 7.76 million shares of the PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.82, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.96B. PCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.83, offering almost -0.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.69% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.34 million.

PG&E Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PCG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. PG&E Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.86 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCG is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.66 percent over the past six months and at a 11.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect PG&E Corporation to make $5.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.8 billion and $5.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.45% per year for the next five years.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.71% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 73.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.72%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 771 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.23% of the shares, which is about 224.12 million shares worth $3.64 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.02% or 200.02 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 91.36 million shares worth $1.49 billion, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 80.74 million shares worth around $1.31 billion, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.