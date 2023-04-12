Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -23.46%

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.20M. PRDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -440.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.7% since then. We note from Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.16K.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRDS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Instantly PRDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.85% year-to-date, but still up 16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is 32.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRDS is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Pardes Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.07 percent over the past six months and at a 44.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.60% in the next quarter.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.61% of Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares, and 71.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.12%. Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Foresite Capital Management V, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.26% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $16.96 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 9.97% or 6.15 million shares worth $10.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.