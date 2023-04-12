National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 23.21 million shares of the National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.60, and it changed around $5.02 or 9.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.93B. NATI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.04, offering almost 4.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.25% since then. We note from National Instruments Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

National Instruments Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NATI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. National Instruments Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) trade information

Instantly NATI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.69 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.10% year-to-date, but still up 9.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is 17.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NATI is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) estimates and forecasts

National Instruments Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.49 percent over the past six months and at a 26.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $427.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect National Instruments Corporation to make $435.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $385.26 million and $395.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.50%. National Instruments Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 57.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.79% per year for the next five years.

NATI Dividends

National Instruments Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of National Instruments Corporation shares, and 92.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.83%. National Instruments Corporation stock is held by 462 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 13.21 million shares worth $487.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.16% or 12.05 million shares worth $444.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.78 million shares worth $213.31 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $170.77 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.