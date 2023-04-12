Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.07, and it changed around -$1.92 or -7.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $937.37M. MIRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.55, offering almost -32.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.92% since then. We note from Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 295.90K.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MIRM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

Instantly MIRM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.58 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.31% year-to-date, but still down -7.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) is 1.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIRM is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.62 percent over the past six months and at a 19.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $29.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.89 million and $17.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.10%.

MIRM Dividends

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.78% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 90.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.11%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.03% of the shares, which is about 4.19 million shares worth $81.63 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 10.17% or 3.86 million shares worth $75.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $27.28 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $26.79 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.