LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23M. LGMK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -1414.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from LogicMark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

LogicMark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LGMK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LogicMark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Instantly LGMK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1586 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is 8.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LGMK is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LogicMark Inc. to make $4.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.30%.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.36% of LogicMark Inc. shares, and 6.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.41%. LogicMark Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.42% or 0.1 million shares worth $45232.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $86391.0, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.