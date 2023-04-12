Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN).

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.18 or 7.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.47M. EMAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost 4.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.73% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.01K.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 190.59% year-to-date, but still up 14.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is 118.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.89 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

eMagin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 244.49 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect eMagin Corporation to make $7.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.53 million and $7.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 79.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 13.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.45%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 3.98 million shares worth $3.38 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 1.36% or 1.12 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.09 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.