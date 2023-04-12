Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH).

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.23 or 32.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.97M. CIH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.18, offering almost -25.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.11% since then. We note from China Index Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.48K.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) trade information

Instantly CIH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9450 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.95 day(s).

CIH Dividends

China Index Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.01% of China Index Holdings Limited shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.99%. China Index Holdings Limited stock is held by 21 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.82% of the shares, which is about 10.12 million shares worth $9.41 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.05% or 30915.0 shares worth $28735.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.