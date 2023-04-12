Let’s Get Started On The Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.38M. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.16, offering almost -93.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.1% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACHR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is -13.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Archer Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.76 percent over the past six months and at a -58.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -82.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -82.40% in the next quarter.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.03% of Archer Aviation Inc. shares, and 39.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.08%. Archer Aviation Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.16% of the shares, which is about 11.38 million shares worth $21.27 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 4.83% or 8.92 million shares worth $16.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $13.16 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 5.33 million shares worth around $9.96 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.