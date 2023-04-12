KSCP Stock Forecast 2023: Knightscope Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 17.14%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.08 or 12.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.56M. KSCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -614.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.39K.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8099 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.07% year-to-date, but still down -7.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -32.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.52% of Knightscope Inc. shares, and 7.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.60%. Knightscope Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.07% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $2.83 million.

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC, with 0.68% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $2.45 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.