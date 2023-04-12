Is NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.86, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.19B. NRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.82, offering almost -33.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.64% since then. We note from NRG Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Instantly NRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.06 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.70% year-to-date, but still up 6.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 16.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

NRG Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.56 percent over the past six months and at a 73.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -92.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NRG Energy Inc. to make $4.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.9 billion and $7.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.80%. NRG Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -42.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.30% per year for the next five years.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.51. It is important to note, however, that the 4.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of NRG Energy Inc. shares, and 99.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.95%. NRG Energy Inc. stock is held by 833 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.59% of the shares, which is about 31.55 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.78% or 29.68 million shares worth $944.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $267.91 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $291.67 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.