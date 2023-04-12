Is Guardant Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GH) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.55, and it changed around $0.67 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. GH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.63, offering almost -212.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.8% since then. We note from Guardant Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Guardant Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guardant Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.33 for the current quarter.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.85 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.74% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is -1.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GH is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Guardant Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.96 percent over the past six months and at a 26.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Guardant Health Inc. to make $128.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.1 million and $109.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Guardant Health Inc. shares, and 91.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.36%. Guardant Health Inc. stock is held by 418 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 15.31 million shares worth $416.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.81% or 9.04 million shares worth $245.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $101.07 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $156.37 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.