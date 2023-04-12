Is AEye Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.51M. LIDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.33, offering almost -2334.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from AEye Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.64K.

AEye Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3090 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.69% year-to-date, but still down -15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is -43.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIDR is forecast to be at a low of $0.43 and a high of $0.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 190.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AEye Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 million and $706k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.60%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.45% of AEye Inc. shares, and 39.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.64%. AEye Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.33% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $6.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.39% or 7.41 million shares worth $3.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $3.62 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.