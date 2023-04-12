If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.66M. RENT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -111.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.3% since then. We note from Rent the Runway Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.63K.

Rent the Runway Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RENT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.93% year-to-date, but still up 9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is 4.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RENT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Rent the Runway Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.64 percent over the past six months and at a 73.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Rent the Runway Inc. to make $76.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.1 million and $67.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 12.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.07% of Rent the Runway Inc. shares, and 75.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.70%. Rent the Runway Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.20% of the shares, which is about 8.18 million shares worth $24.94 million.

Divisar Capital Management LLC, with 6.61% or 4.1 million shares worth $12.49 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $3.58 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $3.21 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.