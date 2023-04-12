If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. SAND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -48.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.14% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.28 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 22.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $5.95 and a high of $9.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.96 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.85%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.68% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, and 56.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.50%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.06% of the shares, which is about 47.97 million shares worth $292.14 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 9.67% or 28.9 million shares worth $176.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.46 million shares worth $94.13 million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.85 million shares worth around $66.06 million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.