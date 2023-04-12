IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 4.6 million shares of the IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. IAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -24.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.64% since then. We note from IAMGOLD Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended IAG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.07 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.44% year-to-date, but still up 7.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 42.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.91, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAG is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

IAMGOLD Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 172.97 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -180.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $227.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IAMGOLD Corporation to make $234.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $356.6 million and $334 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.00%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares, and 68.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.83%. IAMGOLD Corporation stock is held by 232 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.38% of the shares, which is about 44.9 million shares worth $115.85 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 7.67% or 36.74 million shares worth $94.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 24.83 million shares worth $64.05 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $28.99 million, which represents about 4.15% of the total shares outstanding.