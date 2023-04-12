Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.66, and it changed around $0.54 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.80B. HWM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.37, offering almost -4.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.05% since then. We note from Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HWM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.01 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is 4.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HWM is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.10 percent over the past six months and at a 17.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.10%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, and 92.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.08%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock is held by 800 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 42.51 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.13% or 41.7 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.14 million shares worth $344.66 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $293.6 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.