How To Invest In Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.81M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.41, offering almost -57.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2648 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.07% year-to-date, but still up 9.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 24.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.2 day(s).

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.52%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 32.01 million shares worth $7.07 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.21% or 11.7 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $4.62 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 11.52 million shares worth around $2.54 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.

