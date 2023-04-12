Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $193.55, and it changed around $1.36 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.72B. HON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $220.96, offering almost -14.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $166.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.91% since then. We note from Honeywell International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Honeywell International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended HON as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Honeywell International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) trade information

Instantly HON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 194.09 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $219.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HON is forecast to be at a low of $185.00 and a high of $265.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) estimates and forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.60 percent over the past six months and at a 3.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to make $9.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.38 billion and $8.95 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.20%. Honeywell International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.05% per year for the next five years.

HON Dividends

Honeywell International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Honeywell International Inc. shares, and 78.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.19%. Honeywell International Inc. stock is held by 2,828 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.80% of the shares, which is about 61.09 million shares worth $13.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.97% or 41.47 million shares worth $8.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.09 million shares worth $3.35 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.27 million shares worth around $2.55 billion, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.