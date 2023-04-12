Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 2.45 million shares of the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.29 or 34.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94M. HILS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -134.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.45% since then. We note from Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HILS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Instantly HILS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 34.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 189.89% year-to-date, but still up 36.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 2.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HILS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -253.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.82% of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares, and 1.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.43%. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 26200.0 shares worth $10212.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.19% or 21357.0 shares worth $8324.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.