HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.13, and it changed around -$0.83 or -1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.49B. DINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.19, offering almost -40.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.95% since then. We note from HF Sinclair Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DINO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Instantly DINO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.16 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.17% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 0.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DINO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

HF Sinclair Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.22 percent over the past six months and at a -38.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -49.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect HF Sinclair Corporation to make $8.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.46 billion and $11.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.70%. HF Sinclair Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 321.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 58.80% per year for the next five years.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.52% of HF Sinclair Corporation shares, and 73.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.80%. HF Sinclair Corporation stock is held by 713 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.68% of the shares, which is about 15.07 million shares worth $781.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.22% or 14.16 million shares worth $734.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.53 million shares worth $243.85 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $220.64 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.