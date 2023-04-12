HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -155.68%

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.72M. HTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -263.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.36% since then. We note from HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.91K.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Instantly HTCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9613 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.29% year-to-date, but still down -5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) is -10.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9340.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTCR is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -155.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.51 percent over the past six months and at a 110.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.05% of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 19330.0 shares worth $17590.0.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, with 0.05% or 10500.0 shares worth $9555.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.