Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.18M. AUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.55, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.29K.

Golden Minerals Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUMN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Minerals Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.71% year-to-date, but still up 17.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 16.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUMN is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Minerals Company to make $5.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.51 million and $5.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.80%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 32.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.41%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 40 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 6.02 million shares worth $1.65 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.33% or 5.74 million shares worth $1.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $1.16 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.