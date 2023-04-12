Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.19, and it changed around $0.53 or 7.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.25M. GATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost 3.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.4% since then. We note from Gatos Silver Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.84K.

Gatos Silver Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.49 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.79% year-to-date, but still up 5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 56.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -30.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 16.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gatos Silver Inc. to make $77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.70%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares, and 84.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.87%. Gatos Silver Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.90% of the shares, which is about 8.92 million shares worth $36.49 million.

Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan, with 8.97% or 6.21 million shares worth $25.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $22.86 million, making up 8.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $6.39 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.