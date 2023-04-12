Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.15 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.87M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.41, offering almost -126.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.9% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.94% year-to-date, but still up 6.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is -20.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $681.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gannett Co. Inc. to make $702.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $748.08 million and $748.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.60%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.35% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 70.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.47%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.96% of the shares, which is about 23.27 million shares worth $47.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.43% or 10.83 million shares worth $21.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.62 million shares worth $21.56 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $7.1 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.