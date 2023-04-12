Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)

In the last trading session, 5.63 million shares of the Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.85, and it changed around -$1.29 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.83B. DDOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.19, offering almost -123.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.41% since then. We note from Datadog Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Datadog Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Datadog Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.29 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.77% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDOG is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $127.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.36 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $468.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Datadog Inc. to make $502.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $363.03 million and $406.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 110.36%. Datadog Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -136.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.74% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.85% of Datadog Inc. shares, and 80.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.77%. Datadog Inc. stock is held by 967 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 24.57 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.76% or 16.94 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.81 million shares worth $693.24 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $534.76 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.