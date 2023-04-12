Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.36, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.97B. CNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.53, offering almost -46.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.39% since then. We note from Centene Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.67 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.86% year-to-date, but still up 5.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 4.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Centene Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.68 percent over the past six months and at a 9.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Centene Corporation to make $35.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.19 billion and $35.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%. Centene Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -9.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.55% per year for the next five years.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 25.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Centene Corporation shares, and 97.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.96%. Centene Corporation stock is held by 1,294 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.85% of the shares, which is about 65.26 million shares worth $5.35 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.04% or 49.81 million shares worth $4.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 22.1 million shares worth $1.81 billion, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.04 million shares worth around $1.33 billion, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.