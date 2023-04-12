Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Cvent Holding Corp. Stocks (NASDAQ: CVT)

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.43, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12B. CVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -0.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.85% since then. We note from Cvent Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Cvent Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CVT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Instantly CVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.45 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) is 13.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVT is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Cvent Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.91 percent over the past six months and at a 261.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cvent Holding Corp. to make $182.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.36 million and $160.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Cvent Holding Corp. shares, and 95.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.28%. Cvent Holding Corp. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 81.33% of the shares, which is about 397.75 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 2.57% or 12.55 million shares worth $67.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.28 million shares worth $44.69 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $16.46 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.