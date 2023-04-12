Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.81, and it changed around -$0.45 or -1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24B. TDOC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.02, offering almost -175.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.31% since then. We note from Teladoc Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 23 recommended TDOC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.69 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 6.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDOC is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.57 percent over the past six months and at a 98.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $619.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc. to make $644.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $565.35 million and $592.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares, and 81.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.48%. Teladoc Health Inc. stock is held by 674 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 18.93 million shares worth $488.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.90% or 14.48 million shares worth $373.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.21 million shares worth $289.11 million, making up 6.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $112.19 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.