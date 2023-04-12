Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.55M. HSDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -1650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.43K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2530 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.33% year-to-date, but still down -21.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is -19.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.09 percent over the past six months and at a 55.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 159.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $280k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $190k and $119k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 236.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.58%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $78376.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.57% or 0.16 million shares worth $48981.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 10204.0 shares worth $3183.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2717.0 shares worth around $847.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.