Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII)

In the last trading session, 3.34 million shares of the Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.13, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. CVII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost -0.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.15% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp VII’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.06K.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.15 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.60% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is 0.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) estimates and forecasts

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares, and 95.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.85%. Churchill Capital Corp VII stock is held by 154 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 12.7 million shares worth $126.61 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 8.01% or 11.06 million shares worth $110.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $10.64 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $8.59 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.