Future Outlook And DiamondRock Hospitality Company Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 3.8 million shares of the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.23, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. DRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -34.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.24% since then. We note from DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DRH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

Instantly DRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.28 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is -0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRH is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.37 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality Company to make $297.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $196.83 million and $281.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.40%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company earnings are expected to increase by 148.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.50% per year for the next five years.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, and 102.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.96%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock is held by 355 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 40.34 million shares worth $330.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 17.71% or 37.37 million shares worth $306.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.52 million shares worth $127.08 million, making up 7.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 9.56 million shares worth around $89.3 million, which represents about 4.53% of the total shares outstanding.