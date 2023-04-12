FSLR Stock Forecast 2023: First Solar Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 71.78%

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $211.17, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.12B. FSLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.55, offering almost -3.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.78% since then. We note from First Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

First Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FSLR as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 213.67 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 3.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLR is forecast to be at a low of $46.80 and a high of $260.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

First Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.12 percent over the past six months and at a 1,856.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 336.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 165.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $722.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect First Solar Inc. to make $807.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $367.04 million and $620.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.80%. First Solar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -109.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.64% per year for the next five years.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.27% of First Solar Inc. shares, and 84.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.72%. First Solar Inc. stock is held by 1,027 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 13.35 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.83% or 11.57 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $378.69 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $322.18 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.