Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Stock Forecast: $24.79 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.32, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.03B. FMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.62, offering almost -55.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.74% since then. We note from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.28K.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended FMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) trade information

Instantly FMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.62 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is 12.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -29.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FMS is forecast to be at a low of $9.22 and a high of $24.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) estimates and forecasts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.24 percent over the past six months and at a -31.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to make $5.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.64 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.76%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA earnings are expected to increase by 31.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.02% per year for the next five years.

FMS Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, and 9.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.87%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock is held by 185 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.15% of the shares, which is about 24.33 million shares worth $397.59 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc., with 0.92% or 5.4 million shares worth $88.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and John Hancock Classic Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 9.19 million shares worth $127.49 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Classic Value Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $60.47 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.