Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 7.5 million shares of the Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.87, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. FOCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.62, offering almost -1.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.64% since then. We note from Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FOCS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

Instantly FOCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.08 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is 1.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOCS is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.38 percent over the past six months and at a -3.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $566.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. to make $589.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $536.57 million and $539.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.40%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 674.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, and 102.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.19%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Stone Point Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 24.34% of the shares, which is about 16.05 million shares worth $598.15 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 11.10% or 7.32 million shares worth $272.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.55 million shares worth $95.0 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $81.1 million, which represents about 3.30% of the total shares outstanding.