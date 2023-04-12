FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.09M. FNGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -438.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.93% since then. We note from FingerMotion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.89K.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Instantly FNGR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.23% year-to-date, but still up 17.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is 63.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 17.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.60% of FingerMotion Inc. shares, and 1.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.50%. FingerMotion Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.46 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.33% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 55783.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.