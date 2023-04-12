Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.53 or 10.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $664.79M. EXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.45, offering almost -201.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.95% since then. We note from Exscientia plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.94K.

Exscientia plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exscientia plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is -12.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXAI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Exscientia plc to make $7.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.2 million and $8.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.20%.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 23.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.88% of Exscientia plc shares, and 28.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.26%. Exscientia plc stock is held by 65 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.70% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $30.28 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.07% or 4.92 million shares worth $26.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $13.63 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.74 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.