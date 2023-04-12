Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 5.52 million shares of the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.92, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.91B. EDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.97, offering almost -16.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.17% since then. We note from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.22 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.12% year-to-date, but still up 6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 3.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.36 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.47 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.00%. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 140.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.50% per year for the next five years.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.07%. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 40.39% of the shares, which is about 91.98 million shares worth $2.07 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 9.24% or 21.04 million shares worth $474.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.83 million shares worth $77.63 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $60.03 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.