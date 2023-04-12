Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.11 or 20.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.04M. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.01, offering almost -224.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.03% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.74K.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6450 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.87% year-to-date, but still up 20.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -8.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $0.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $890k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. to make $1.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 million and $986.28k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 5.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.64%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.78% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $0.54 million.

Ergoteles, LLC, with 1.78% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DWS Global Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DWS Global Small Cap Fd held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.