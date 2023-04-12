eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.50, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.50B. EBAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.23, offering almost -29.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.43% since then. We note from eBay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

eBay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended EBAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eBay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Instantly EBAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.63 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 3.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBAY is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

eBay Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.85 percent over the past six months and at a 0.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect eBay Inc. to make $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.48 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.90%. eBay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -700.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.15% per year for the next five years.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of eBay Inc. shares, and 91.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.79%. eBay Inc. stock is held by 1,358 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 61.12 million shares worth $2.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.49% or 45.57 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 16.37 million shares worth $602.63 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.64 million shares worth around $465.45 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.