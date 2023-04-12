Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.11 or 17.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.49M. CRIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.77, offering almost -132.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.16% since then. We note from Curis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.45K.

Curis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRIS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Curis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Instantly CRIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7694 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.62% year-to-date, but still up 33.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 21.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRIS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -294.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Curis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.44 percent over the past six months and at a 31.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Curis Inc. to make $2.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.06 million and $2.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%.

CRIS Dividends

Curis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.92% of Curis Inc. shares, and 32.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.97%. Curis Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Maverick Capital Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.75% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $3.06 million.

M28 Capital Management LP, with 4.64% or 4.48 million shares worth $2.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.