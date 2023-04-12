Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 44.19 million shares of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have been traded, and its beta is 5.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.64 or 131.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.38M. CELZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.23, offering almost -188.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.54% since then. We note from Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 131.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 193.89% year-to-date, but still up 121.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 137.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELZ is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 133.28 percent over the past six months and at a 51.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 388.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $68k and $15k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 429.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.00%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.97%. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Aaron Wealth Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.49% or 61050.0 shares worth $72038.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 61050.0 shares worth $72038.0, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 24157.0 shares worth around $28505.0, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.