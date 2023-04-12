Could Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (NYSE: PXD) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $220.39, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.35B. PXD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $268.64, offering almost -21.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $177.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PXD as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to report earnings per share of $5.1 for the current quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Instantly PXD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 225.76 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.40% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is 10.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $257.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PXD is forecast to be at a low of $210.00 and a high of $380.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.65 percent over the past six months and at a -29.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources Company to make $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.93 billion and $4.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company earnings are expected to increase by 261.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.08% per year for the next five years.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 27.24. It is important to note, however, that the 12.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, and 90.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock is held by 1,605 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 19.48 million shares worth $4.45 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.12% or 19.09 million shares worth $4.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.89 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 7.55 million shares worth around $1.72 billion, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.