Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.39M. CRVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -37.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.81% since then. We note from Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.52K.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.88% year-to-date, but still up 24.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is 90.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRVS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.97 percent over the past six months and at a 51.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.98% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.82%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 6.94 million shares worth $8.61 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC, with 7.03% or 3.28 million shares worth $4.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.